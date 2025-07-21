Royal Bank Of Canada Begins Coverage on QXO (NASDAQ:QXO)

Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QXO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QXO in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Get QXO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on QXO

QXO Stock Down 0.7%

Institutional Trading of QXO

Shares of QXO stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. QXO has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $157.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QXO by 57.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QXO

(Get Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.