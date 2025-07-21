Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.900-20.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.944. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion. Roper Technologies also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 5.080-5.120 EPS.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $544.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $565.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.89. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roper Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.