Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $176,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Rollins by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,859 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $81,747,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $64,636,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. Rollins has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

