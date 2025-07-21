Robert W. Baird Boosts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $270.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GWRE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.92.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.3%

GWRE opened at $221.79 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.48, a PEG ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.63.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.70, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,091,767.60. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $547,653.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,356.65. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,942 shares of company stock worth $4,532,623. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. ANB Bank boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.