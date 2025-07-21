Robert Charles Breedlove Sells 1,692 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) insider Robert Charles Breedlove sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $14,145.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,557.12. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 797.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20,997.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

