Rithm Capital (RITM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect Rithm Capital to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rithm Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.3%

RITM opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RITM. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rithm Capital

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rithm Capital by 75.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,539,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 662,585 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 20.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.