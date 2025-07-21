Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Revolve Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $21.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,338,000 after buying an additional 38,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,469,000 after buying an additional 98,413 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,800,000 after buying an additional 506,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6,190.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 1,002,893 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 596.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after buying an additional 681,451 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

