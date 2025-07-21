Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Position Reduced by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 5,754,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013,227.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,013,227.38. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $66,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,709.44. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.