Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Buys International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently bought shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on July 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in International Business Machines stock on June 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 6/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 5/14/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) on 5/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $286.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.50. The stock has a market cap of $265.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $181.81 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.19.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

