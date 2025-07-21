RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.1%

BDX opened at $178.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.22.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

