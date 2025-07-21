RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

NYSE NVS opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $124.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. The company has a market cap of $241.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

