RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for approximately 2.0% of RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $101.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.26.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

