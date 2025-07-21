RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.5% of RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

