RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $2,011,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE SHW opened at $339.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.