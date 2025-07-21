Rambus (RMBS) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $166.97 million for the quarter.

Rambus Stock Up 0.1%

RMBS stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. Rambus has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $298,165.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,749.77. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,221.84. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,848 shares of company stock valued at $602,933. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 309,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 22,321.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 34.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

