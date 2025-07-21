Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Up 0.2%

PLD stock opened at $106.69 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 109.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

