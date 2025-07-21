Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $86.88 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

