Philippa (Pippa) Morgan Sells 2,231 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.18, for a total value of C$161,033.58.

TSE ATZ opened at C$75.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$36.51 and a one year high of C$78.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aritzia from C$84.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$67.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.40.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

