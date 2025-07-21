Peterson Wealth Services Invests $608,000 in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 29.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $825,566.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,895. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $1,426,476.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 147,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,050,019.05. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,755 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $228.25 on Monday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.41 and a 52 week high of $364.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average of $196.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

