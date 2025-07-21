Peterson Wealth Services Has $8.42 Million Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Peterson Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial accounts for 2.6% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 364.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James Financial

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

Raymond James Financial Stock Up 0.7%

RJF stock opened at $160.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day moving average is $149.83. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

