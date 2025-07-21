Peterson Wealth Services Has $241,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in DexCom were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $385,367,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $718,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,489 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,971 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $63,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,454,000 after purchasing an additional 753,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $124,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,664.30. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

