Peterson Wealth Services Buys 965 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Chubb were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6%

CB opened at $273.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

