Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 52 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises about 1.9% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,780,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,603,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,697,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,645,000 after buying an additional 148,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,409,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 467,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,391,000 after acquiring an additional 51,771 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,675,000 after acquiring an additional 105,756 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total value of $784,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,619.60. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $555.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $559.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $503.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.60.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

