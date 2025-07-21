Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) Stock Position Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Permian Resources by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 86,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PR opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.25. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.74%. Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

