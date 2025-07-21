Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.4%

Quanta Services stock opened at $403.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $405.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.85.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 target price (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.75.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

