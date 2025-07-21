Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires 51,657 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1,049.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,657 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up approximately 1.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 57.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

