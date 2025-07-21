PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $120.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $1,080,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 92,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,932.49. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $1,044,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 234,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,273,786.25. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,005 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $100.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $119.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.57). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

