Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Position Cut by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,903,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,580,000 after acquiring an additional 99,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,810,000 after acquiring an additional 198,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,564 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,016,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,294,000 after acquiring an additional 172,064 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus set a $680.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.12.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $722.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $727.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $680.98 and its 200-day moving average is $648.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.