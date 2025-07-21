Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,704 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 207,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Argus raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCG

Insider Activity at Pacific Gas & Electric

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 151,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

