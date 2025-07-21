Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading 15.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 176.50 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 170.87 ($2.29). 1,180,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,427,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.97 ($1.98).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.35) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 20,188 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.60), for a total transaction of £24,023.72 ($32,224.98). Insiders acquired 332 shares of company stock worth $45,170 over the last three months. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

