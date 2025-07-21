Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $99.38 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

