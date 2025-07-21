OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,000. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $35.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

