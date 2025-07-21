OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF makes up 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 344.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 76,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 326,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 3,008.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 290,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 281,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 194,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $25.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

