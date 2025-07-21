OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,389,000 after acquiring an additional 974,609 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,216,000 after acquiring an additional 329,270 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,723,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,115 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,347,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $71.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

