Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.24% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,047,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $21.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

