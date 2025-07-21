Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Increased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $61,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,226,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,887,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,685,000 after purchasing an additional 621,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 860,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $217.07 on Monday. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $165.03 and a 12 month high of $266.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 40.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.86.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

