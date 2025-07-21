News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in News were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of News by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 109,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of News by 9.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in News by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in News by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $34.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.23. News Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.