Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,673 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $626,074,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,742,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,177 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.49.

Newmont Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $58.22 on Monday. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,301.25. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,402.50. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.