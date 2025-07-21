Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.14.

NMRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $299.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.75. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

