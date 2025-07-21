Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2025

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRAGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.14.

NMRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NMRA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $299.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.75. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.