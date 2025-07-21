Mueller Industries (MLI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 15.92%.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $84.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.17. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

In related news, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 100,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,095.88. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $244,359.10. Following the sale, the director owned 93,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,865.98. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 230,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.