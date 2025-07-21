MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074,189 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of MP Materials worth $33,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 119,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 16.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP opened at $63.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $64.51.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 48.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

