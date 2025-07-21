Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$22.00” Price Target for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $22.00 target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

NYSE RVLV traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 270,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,353. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.98.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

