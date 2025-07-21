Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.83.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $255.22 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

