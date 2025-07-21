Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $631,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,144,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

