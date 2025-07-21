Millstone Evans Group LLC Sells 281 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Millstone Evans Group LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 584.8% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 147.2% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

