Millstone Evans Group LLC Purchases Shares of 328 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of OEF opened at $309.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.82. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $311.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

