Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $33,000 in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 104,625.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0864 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.