Millstone Evans Group LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,107,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,026.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,094,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,852,000 after purchasing an additional 997,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,787,000 after purchasing an additional 926,609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,759,000 after purchasing an additional 508,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.77 on Monday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.