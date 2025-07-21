Millstone Evans Group LLC Buys 436 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0%

ITOT opened at $137.38 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $137.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.58. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

