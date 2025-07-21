Millstone Evans Group LLC Acquires 244 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $135.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.64 and a 200-day moving average of $131.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.